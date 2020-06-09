Thala Ajith's 'Valimai' Shoot To Be Postponed Amid Increasing Coronavirus Cases

The makers of Thala Ajith’s next, Valimai have now decided to postpone the film’s shoot until the situation comes back to normalcy, as reported by a leading entertainment portal. The report also adds that the makers of Valimai are in no hurry to finish the film and are willing to wait how much ever it takes to keep everyone safe during the pandemic situation in the country. The report further suggests that almost 60 percent of the film’s shooting has been completed and the team had planned to shoot some portions overseas.

Reportedly, the cast and crew will fly over to their planned destinations once the highly contagious virus is contained. However, no official statements have been passed by the makers yet. Valimai reportedly stars Thala Ajith, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishwa Kumar in the leading roles. If the reports are to be believed, Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the main antagonist in the film, while Pavel Navageethan will be seen in a key role in the upcoming movie. The much-anticipated film brings back the hit trio Ajith, Vineeth and Boney Kapoor after the much-acclaimed film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the remake of the Bollywood blockbuster, Pink.

Thala Ajith's unique way of tackling COVID

It was recently reported that Ajith Kumar's team Daksha, which is a team of researchers from the Madras Institute of Technology, has found a new way to stop the local transmission of the Coronavirus, as the team is using drones to help disinfect public places in Tamil Nadu. Team Daksha has won several medals and accolades at the Drone Olympics in 2019 and is now using their talent and drones for a bigger cause. Mentored by actor Ajith Kumar, the team is helping the Tamil Nadu government by spraying disinfectants over large segments of the state to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the state. Headed by Dr K Senthil Kumar, the team reportedly consists of 70 members and is collaborating with the state government to spray disinfectants, especially where human access is difficult.

Meanwhile, many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt and The Invisible Man. Kumail Nanjiani and Isa Rae's Lovebirds, too, has shifted to Netflix. If the reports are to be believed, major scenes of Mission: Impossible 7 were supposed to be shot in Italy, however, the makers had to put breaks on their plans due to the COVID outbreak in the country. Reportedly, the officials at Paramount studios have now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film to November 4, 2022.

