Thalapathy Vijay’s Father SA Chandrasekhar Quashes Reports Of Him Joining BJP

Recently, there were reports which stated that Thalapathy Vijay's father, actor-director SA Chandrasekhar will be joining the BJP. However, Chandrasekhar quashed the rumours and told The News Minute that the news of him joining the BJP is not true. More so, he also remarked that he has received a few other calls as well.

The report added that the clarification from the director is significant given the anti-establishment stance his son, Vijay has taken in many of his recent movies. More so, Chandrasekhar consistently hinted about his son’s political entry in various previous instances, stated the report.

Actor Vijay Thalapathy faced backlash after the plot of his 2017 movie, Mersal, did not go down well with some supporters of BJP. As per the report by The New Indian Express, Mersal was slammed by the Tamil Nadu section of the Bhartiya Janata Party for few scenes in the movie which takes a dig at demonetisation, the implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was initiated that time.

More so, BJP leaders, including H Raja, a national secretary in the party, state president Tamilisai Soundarajan and Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, had demanded that the 'incorrect' references should be deleted from the movie. Not only this, the same The News Minute report mentioned that H Raja addressed the actor by his full name, that is, Joseph Vijay, and called the film a 'Christian conspiracy' against the ruling dispensation.

Mersal is helmed by Atlee Kumar and also stars Nithya Menen, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Akkineni alongside Thalapathy Vijay. The movie is produced under the banner of Thenandal Studio Limited. Despite the controversy, Mersal received rave reviews from fans.

Thalapathy Vijay's movies

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Master. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in prominent roles. The flick brings Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time on-screen together. The film was slated to release in April 2020; however, it was later pushed ahead due to the pandemic.

