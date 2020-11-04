Vijay Sethupathi And Nithya Menen To Star In Malayalam Movie 19(1)(a)

Nithya Menen is one of the most popular actors of the south-Indian film industry. She has established herself as a versatile actor with the various types of roles she plays in movies. Vijay Sehtupathi is also one of the most notable actors of the film industry. Both these amazing actors are going to come together for a movie title 19(1)(a). Read ahead to know more.

Vijay Sethupahti and Nithya Menen to star in 19(1)(a)

Actor Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Mene ar come to star in Indhu VS’ debut directorial film 19(1)(a). 19(1)(a) Malayalam language film. 19(1)(a) cast also includes Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans. Director of the film Indhu VS has shared the poster of the film on Instagram. Indhu VS captioned the post, “And the film begins. Not writing anything more now. Thank you”. Article 19(1)(a) is a fundamental right granted by the Constitution of India. This act gives Indian citizens the freedom of expression.

Indhu has also written the screenplay of the film 19(1)(a). The music of the movie is being composed by Govind Vasantha. Manesh Madhavan is the cinematographer for the film and Vijai Sankar is the film editor.

Nithya Menen has worked in some of the blockbuster Telugu movies like Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju. She has also starred in the Tamil superhit movie Mersal. She has also worked in Malayalam films like Angel John, Ustad Hotel, 100 Days of Love and Poppins. She is also going to star in TK Rajeev Kumar's Kolaambi. She was also a part of the critically acclaimed web series Breathe.

19(1)(a) will be Vijay Sethupathi’s second Malayalam film. His first was Macroni Mathai which released in 2019. Some of his notable works in the Tamil film industry include Vikram Vedha, '96, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara. Indrajit is one of the most popular actors of the Malayalam film industry. Some of his famous movies are Meesa Madhavan, Runway, Vesham, Classmates, Chotta Mumbai and Arabikkatha. He will next be seen Thuramukham and Ram.

Image courtesy- @nithyamenen and @actorvijyasethupathi Instagram

