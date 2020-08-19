Thalapathy Vijay To Collaborate With AR Murugadoss Yet Again For #Thalapathy65

The rumors of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer #Thalapathy65 has kept the die-hard fans of the superstar excited regarding the further developments surrounding the film. It seems that their wait is over as Thalapathy Vijay will soon be collaborating with filmmaker AR Murugadoss for the ambitious project. The hitmaker duo of Vijay and Murugadoss has earlier delivered blockbusters like Sarkar, Kaththi, and Thupakki.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay Marks 3 Years Of 'Mersal', Fans Remember The Film's Twitter Emoji

#Thalapathy65 to have Thaman as the music composer

The movie will be produced by Sun Pictures who have earlier backed superhit projects like Petta and Enthiran. Music composer Thaman will be composing the music for the film while Santhosh Sivan will don the hat as a cinematographer for the film. According to a report on Bollywood Life, makers are still on the lookout for the leading lady along with the other cast members for the film.

Also Read: #RIPBala: Shriya Saran, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj Mourn The Demise Of Thalapathy Vijay's Fan

Master will also be starring Malavika Mohanan

Meanwhile, Vijay is also gearing up for his upcoming movie, Master. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das in the pivotal roles. The movie will be produced by the banners of Seven Screen Productions along with XB Film Creators.

Also Read: #RIPBala: Man Dies Of Alleged Suicide, Leaves Heartbreaking Note For Thalapathy Vijay

The Bigil actor was recently all praises for his co-star from Master, Vijay Sethupathi during the audio launch of the film. The actor had revealed during the launch event that Vijay has become a person who cannot be avoided. For the unversed, Sethupathi will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the film, Master. Talking about the same, Vijay had revealed during the launch that there have been many negative characters in the past but Sethupathi's role in Master will be 'special'. Vijay also added that when he asked the Super Deluxe actor on why did he agree to do Master, the latter just shut him off and muttered, 'I like you.'

The Theri actor was also all praises for his director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay revealed in the audio launch that with the film, Maanagaram, Lokesh made everyone notice his talent. He also praised Lokesh's film Kaithi which made people watch it again and again. The actor went on to say that despite being a banker, Lokesh managed to curate a complex script of that of Maanagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.