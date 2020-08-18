Thalapathy Vijay Marks 3 Years Of 'Mersal', Fans Remember The Film's Twitter Emoji

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay had garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for his film Mersal. The actor and the cast and crew of the film celebrates the three-year anniversary of the much-acclaimed film Mersal today. Even though it has been three years, fans still go on to remember the film and today being the third year anniversary, fans have been trending the #Mersal on the microblogging site.

It is not just the #Mersal hashtag that has been trending. One of the other hashtags that have been trending is #Mersalemoji. The Mersal emoji was an idea initiated by Thenandal Studios as part of their marketing strategies. Exactly two months before the film's theatrical release, Mersal emoji released on Twitter. And now fans are remembering this emoji.

Taking to their respective Twitter handle, fans have commented all things nice about the emoji. They have also been using the emoji in abundance.

One of the users wrote, “3 Years Of #MersalEmoji #Mersal”. While the other one went on to praise the film by writing, “On this day in 2017, #MersalEmoji was released: • 1st South Indian film to get twitter emoji • 4th Indian film to get Twitter emoji • Emoji for 14 tags • Emoji lasted 72 days - longest in Indian cinema • Sowed the seeds of Top Hashtag Trends #Mersal #Master”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the film

Released in 2017, the film is directed by Atlee Kumar and stars Joseph Vijay, S.J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, Vadivelu and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a magician and a doctor who try to attempt to expose the corruption at the heart of India's medical system. The film garnered applause from movie buffs for its storyline and actors' performances.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the 2019 film Bigil. The film was directed by Atlee Kumar and starred Joseph Vijay, Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. He will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan. The film has completed its filming process and will once again begin work post lockdown.

