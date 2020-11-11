Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Makers Promise A 'Diwali Special' Update, Say 'Coming Soon'

On Tuesday night, November 20, the makers of the movie, Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay, took to Twitter and announced that they will soon drop a 'Diwali special' update on the film. "#Master Diwali Special Update coming soon @actorvijay @MasterOfficiaI #MasterDiwali," read the tweet. The announcement left fans curious as they can't wait to catch a glimpse of Vijay in the movie.

"We are waiting for THALAPATHY goosebumps" read a user's tweet. Presumably, the makers are set to release Thalapathy Vijay's new movie's trailer or teaser on Diwali. Another fan penned, "#MasterTeaser on Diwali ?? We want to see our beloved #Thalapathy".

Vijay's Master teaser to release this Diwali?

Netizens react

Recently, the news of theatres opening in Tamil Nadu created a stir amongst moviegoers. The cinema halls opened up after seven months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil is one of the movies that will run in the theatre. As soon as the news was up on the internet, fans rushed to trend #Bigil on Twitter. With this news, fans expressed excitement to know the update on Master soon. Master release date is not yet announced by the makers.

Vijay was last seen in Bigil, helmed by Atlee. The movie is bankrolled by Kalpathi S Aghoram under the banner of AGS Entertainment. In Bigil, Thalapathy Vijay essays dual roles of a footballer. Meanwhile, in his next titled Master, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay will be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohan in the lead. The action-thriller also stars Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Sriman, Dheena, Ramya Subramaniam, Sanjeev, Azhagam Perumal, Ramesh Thilak, Gouri G Kishan in pivotal roles.

The production of the film was wrapped up back in February 2020. However, due to the COVID -19 pandemic, the release date of the film was postponed. While the music for the film is given by Anirudh Ravichander, the movie is produced by Xavier Britto, under the banner of XB Film Creators.

