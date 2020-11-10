Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Trend #Bigil On Twitter As It Re-runs In Tamil Nadu's Theatres

The cinema theatres in Tamil Nadu have finally received permission to reopen almost after seven months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since new movies aren’t hitting the silver screens soon, hence cinema theatres have decided to re-release previous blockbuster hits, one of them being Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil. The film previously hit the cinema theatres during Diwali 2019 and emerged out as a chartbuster. Now, ever since the re-release news has reached the fans, they have begun trending the film’s name on Twitter.

#Bigil trends on Twitter

While many fans cannot control their excitement, others took to the social media platform to share their movie tickets online. Several fans of Thalapathy Vijay also were seen calling him ‘Master’ and posted their favourite moments from the film. A fan also articulated how watching Bigil on the silver screen is a whole new experience. Another fan also pointed out how Bigil has created a new history. It is the only film that has released during two prime festivities like Pongal and Diwali. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online about Bigil’s re-release.

Theatres are opening today after 7+ months in Tamilnadu. New normal and new challenges ahead! Life is not going to be easy.. Let's support theatres which have been our major source of entertainment all life.



And what other best option than #Bigil to begin with for TN theatres🔥 pic.twitter.com/MkCgwyr81q — Mithun K Raman (@mithunraman) November 10, 2020

ALSO READ| Thalapathy Vijay Says He Has Nothing To Do With His Father's New Political Party

#Bigil Aattam Resumes Again !!😎 — T F C (@TFC_Back) November 10, 2020

ALSO READ| Thalapathy Vijay’s Father SA Chandrasekhar Quashes Reports Of Him Joining BJP

The Craze Of #Bigil Movie Is Always At Peak Level.. Many Theatres Are Going To Re-Release The #Bigil Movie..!!



More Than That Thalapathy Fans Are Damn Excited To Celebrate The Movie In Grand Manner



Undoubtedly Even This Year Also Thalapathy Diwali 🔥🔥#Master @actorvijay — Bangalore Tamil Pasanga ™ (@BTP_Offl) November 10, 2020

ALSO READ| Thalapathy Vijay Fans Remember His Work In 'Mersal' As Film Completes 3 Years

#Bigil creates history; becomes the first movie in Tamil television history to get telecast on two of the biggest festivals — Pongal and Diwali — in primetime in the same year on Sun TV.#TRPKingThalapathyVIJAY — George (@VijayIsMyLife) November 9, 2020

Vijay Mannerism in this stunt sequence🔥

My most fav scene from #BIGIL #Master

pic.twitter.com/ZBLmFwwEDU — Kingslayer (@Kingslayer_Vj) November 9, 2020

ALSO READ| Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Trend #QuitPannuda Ahead Of Lyrical Video Release

About Bigil

Released in 2019, Bigil is a Tamil-language sports action film helmed by Atlee. The movie was bankrolled by Kalpathi S Aghoram under the banner of AGS Entertainment. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, Bigil sees him essaying dual roles.

The plot of the movie chronicles the life of Michael, a mobster and a former football player who decides to coach a women’s football team post their coach is attacked. However, Michael’s journey isn’t an easy one as he faces challenges when the team does not agree to cooperate with him due to his violent background. Amid this, Michael also finds himself being hunted by some enemies of the past who seek revenge.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay will next star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action-thriller flick Master. The production of the film was wrapped up back in February 2020. However, due to the COVID -19, the release date of the film was affected. Now, Master is all set to stream digitally through an OTT platform.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.