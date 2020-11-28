Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Teaser Crosses 40mn Views; Makers Thank Fans For The Love

Thalapathy Vijay’s Master teaser recently crossed the 40 million mark which is a huge accomplishment for the entire team. The heavy number of views indicated that the audience is quite excited to watch the film which has been scheduled for January 2021. The official production house of the film, XB Film Creators announced their newest achievement through their official Twitter handle, taking the internet by storm instantly. The film is expected to showcase actor Vijay in the shoes of a college professor who has a unique way of dealing with circumstances.

Master teaser crosses 40 million views

The teaser of Master was released on November 14th this year and it has already managed to cross 40 million views on YouTube. The XB Film Creators took to Twitter to announce their new achievement while thanking the fans for their unconditional love and support. They celebrated the milestone with an intense picture of lead actor Thalapathy Vijay, who plays a college professor in the film. The poster has the words, ’40 Million Views’ written in block letters with intriguing snaps from the film.

In the caption for the post, the makers have mentioned how the audience helped them reach the milestone. Have a look at the post on XB Creator’s Twitter here.

The teaser of Master is being widely appreciated by the audience for its unique action-packed sequences and crisp editing. The story of this film revolves around a college professor named JD who has a distinct way of dealing with his offenders while fighting crime and evil. Most of the teaser has been shot in the college premises due to the lead character’s profession.

Some parts of the teaser also showcase stunning action sequences with Thalapathy Vijay’s unique style. The cinematography is also being lauded along with the upbeat music which carries the piece well. Have a look at the Master teaser here.

The film Master has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and bankrolled by XB Film Creators. The film also stars critically-acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role. The two Vijays of Kollywood are collaborating for the first time, giving fans another reason to eagerly wait for this film.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Sun TV)

