Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Anand Starts 'Good Vibes Only' Cafe In Hyderabad

Middle Class Melodies fame actor Anand Deverakonda, has now put his foot forward in the food industry as well. Taking to Twitter, Anand announced that he has invested his first salary in his friend’s food business. The actor, along with two close friends recently inaugurated the ‘Good Vibes Only’ Cafe in Khajaguda, Hyderabad.

Anand Deverakonda’s new 'Good Vibes Only' cafe

While informing his followers about the cafe, Anand took a moment to thank all his fans for loving his character Raghava in Middle Class Melodies. While doing so, he also shared that the success of the project has given him ‘strength’ and ‘confidence’ to fulfil all his dreams. Moreover, he added that his first paycheck ended up being the investment in the new business.

Middle Class Melodies and Raghava [the character's name] gave me my first big success and paycheck. Your love has given all of us strength and confidence in our dreams. My first step to share this success is to invest in my friend's food dreams - both Vijay and Me saw our first big success in stories around food, dreams and ambition. So my first paycheck goes into bringing you great food offscreen and supporting my gang- we grew up dreaming together of food things and great times :) Presenting to you - Good Vibes Only Cafe.

Good Vibes Only Cafe - Khajaguda, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/9XHp0qyAV8 — Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverkonda) November 25, 2020

Post his announcement, even brother Vijay Deverakonda was seen extending his support by sharing another good news for fans. On his official Twitter handle, Vijay declared a special discount for all the customers who would visit the Cafe, this Saturday and Sunday. Sharing that he is in a ‘good mood’, Vijay said that he will pay half the bill of those who will visit the outlet this weekend. Check out the tweet shared by the Arjun Reddy fame actor here:

Upon learning Vijay’s offer, brother Anand couldn’t control his happiness. He retweeted the post saying “wohooo”. However, the surprise just doesn’t end there. Additionally, fans may also get to meet some of the cast members of Middle Class Melodies on Saturday. Take a look at it:

Woohooo!! 🤩 Also, maybe, you’ll get a chance to see some cast members of Middle Class Melodies on Saturday:) #MiddleClassMelodies https://t.co/N7wOHQ9xSD — Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverkonda) November 25, 2020

