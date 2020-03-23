Thalapathy Vijay's Next, A Murugadoss Directorial, To Go On Floors In April's Second Week?

Thalapathy is filming for his next Master according to reports. The film stars Malvika Mohanan and Andre Jeremiah as his leading ladies. However, the actor might start filming for another film soon, if the rumour mills are to be believed. Thalapathy Vijay is reportedly joining hands with AR Murugadoss for a thriller drama. The Bigil actor is set to start filming the project in the month of April. Furthermore, reports suggest that a team for the film is being put together.

Thalapathy Vijay's new movie to go on floors in April?

Reports suggest that the film has a temporary title, Thalapathy 65. The speculated project is supposed to be a part two to Thalapathy Vijay’s Thuppakki which released back in 2012. The film was regarding an army captain, trying to take down sleeper cells in Mumbai. The film starred Thalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal in the pivotal roles.

However, it is speculated that the filming might be pushed further ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic. The filming is originally supposed to start in the second week of April. Fans are excited about Master’s release as the last film starring Vijay, Bigil, was a hit amongst the audience. The film has set the Thalapathy’s own benchmark. It will be interesting to see if both Master and Thalapathy 65 will entertain the audience as Bigil did.

Master is an action thriller, the shoot of which is temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus scare. Thalapathy Vijay’s film Master is expected to be never seen before action. It will be interesting to see if it beats Bigil records, which was Atlee directorial. Fans are excited about his next works in progress.

Check out the poster of Thalapathy Vijay's last film

