Thalapathy Vijay & AR Murugadoss To Reunite For 'Thalapathy 65'?

Thalapathy Vijay has been busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Master which is scheduled to release on April 9, 2020. The film has evidently been one of the highly-anticipated films of the year and the music launch event for the film was held recently. Even though Thalapathy Vijay's 64th film Master is just a few weeks away from release, details about his 65th film which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 have started going around the internet. It is now being reported that Thalapathy Vijay's 65th film will be helmed by director AR Murugadoss.

Thalapathy Vijay's 65th film to be directed by AR Murugadoss?

A leading entertainment news portal has reported that AR Murugadoss will be directing Thalapathy 65. This comes after it was previously reported that Thalapathy Vijay will be receiving a whopping 100 crore fee for his 65th film from Sun Pictures production house. If true, this will be AR Murugadoss and Thalapathy Vijay's fourth collaboration after films like Kaththi, Thuppakki & Sarkar.

On the work front

Thalapathy Vijay recently held a private event for the music launch of his upcoming film Master. The actor started off his speech by expressing how the makers could not hold a public event due to the Coronavirus scare. The biggest takeaway from his speech was the conclusion when Thalapathy Vijay stated that 'kill them with your success, bury them with your smile'. Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupati in pivotal roles. The film also features Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in supporting roles.

