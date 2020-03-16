Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are two of the biggest superstars in the south film industry. The two esteemed actors are known to have a professional rivalry when it comes to their films. Their fans always seem to compare the two Tamil stars in terms of their films and acting abilities. The fans of both artists are known to be extremely passionate about their superstar.

Ajith's fans cheer as Thalapathy Vijay says he wore a black coat to look like his friend

Recently at the audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay’s film Master, the audience was stunned upon a certain revelation made by Vijay. The fans were amazed to find out that Vijay praised his friend Ajith publically. He even revealed that he tried to dress up like him on one instance. The crowd were awestruck upon this revelation and were eager to know about the chemistry between the two actors.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen talking about this incident that occurred. Vijay mentioned that just like his friend Ajith, he too has come dressed wearing a blazer. The crowd can clearly be seen having a gala time upon this announcement by Vijay. The fans seem very impressed by the comments of Vijay towards Ajith Kumar. The celebrities, who were present at the launch, were awestruck to see such a wonderful response and applauded Vijay for his statement.

The statement proved that Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar share a close bond with each other despite their professional rivalry. The video has since then gone viral over Twitter with the hashtag of Nanbar Ajith. On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in Master, alongside another Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto. The film is expected to go on floors in April and fans seem excited about the film.

