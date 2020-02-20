How Much Does A Honeymoon In Kerala Cost In The Month Of April?

Kerala is the mini-heaven in India, with beautiful mountainous and beachy landscapes. It is also known as God’s Own Country, for its pristine beaches and waterways. The state which is spread over 38,000 square kilometres is a land worth exploring and a popular tourist destination.

It can also be the go-to honeymoon destination as it offers a peaceful stay away from the bustling city lights. For people who do not know, Kerala can be an affordable honeymoon destination for many. Here is a breakdown of how does a honeymoon in Kerala cost in the month of April.

How much does a honeymoon in Kerala cost?

How to reach there

Kerala is easily accessible through trains, flights and other means of transport. One can book a flight from their designated city to Trivandrum, which is the capital of the state. For two people, the amount would surmount to Rs 15,000. There are cheaper options if one decides to take an AC train. The tickets for two people would be Rs 4,000 to Rs.8,000 depending upon the advance booking or the type of trains. Other option to reach Kerala can be AC or non-AC Volvo buses which range between Rs.5,000 to Rs.6,000 for two people

Stay

Depending upon the range of hotels, that is 5-star, 3-star or normal hotels, the stay cost will vary. For example, a 5-star stay for 6 days and 5 nights cost about Rs. 50,000. Similarly, the lower the stars, lesser would be the cost of the stay. However, according to many travel reports, a normal hotel with deluxe stays can be the most efficient stay. A standard stay would cost up to Rs. 2,000 per night for two people.

Food

If the food is inclusive in the stay, for example in a luxury hotel, then the cost will be higher. But if you prefer a deluxe stay. Then adding the stay, the cost will go up to anything between Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000 for 24 hours.

Transport within the state

Transport within the state to watch several sights would be a one-time package. A private sedan with a driver will surmount to anything between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 for a week’s duration. The driver will be pre-equipped with the knowledge of the area cutting down on ‘finding the address’ time.

Sightseeing cost

Sightseeing cost will vary according to what places you are visiting. Ideally, the amount remains anything between Rs.100-200 for one person. There are very few places in Kerala that have entry fees according to travel reports.

Miscellaneous

The miscellaneous includes, shopping, eating from local shops and costs that surmount to personal expenses which vary according to the individuals. If you want to live in a houseboat or so, then this amount is not added in the stay above. Further, the above rates are ideal for the busiest season, that is for the month of April and May for only two people. Spending on leisure activities are also included in other costs, like hiring a private guide, or going for a traditional massage.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

