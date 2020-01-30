Malayalam Actor Bhama Gets Hitched To Businessman Arun, See Pictures

Popular Malayalam actor Bhama tied the knot to her long-time friend Arun on January 30, 2020. The wedding hosted in Kottayam was reportedly an extravagant affair. The Hindu-style traditional wedding had Bhama decked in a red Kancheepuram saree with antique temple jewellery. Bhama and her husband looked enchanting and lovely in their traditional wedding attire. Here are some of the pictures of the newlywed bride and groom.

Check out Bhama's wedding photos:

According to the reports, Bhama's wedding was attended by Mollywood celebrities like Suresh Gopi, Vinu Mohan, Mia George, among others. The wedding that was a grand affair was reportedly an arranged marriage. A media report reveals that Bhama's husband Arun is her close family friend. Interestingly, Bhama's husband Arun is her brother-in-law's classmate. Arun, who is a businessman in Dubai, has reportedly completed his education from Canada.

Bhama, who made her acting debut with AK Lohitadas' directorial Nivedyam, followed the hit-streak with movies like Cycle (2008), Colors (2009), Janapriyan (2011), Sevens (2011), among others. Bhama, who has been away from the showbiz for the past four years, seems to have found a new passion. According to reports, the actor will be performing video songs for a popular video sharing platform. If the sources are to be believed the actor wants to continue working in the showbiz post wedding.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Bhama Instagram)



