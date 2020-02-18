Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor All Set For A December Wedding? The Actress Speaks Up

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in the limelight for a while now as the rumours of them tying the knot in December 2020 have been doing the rounds. It was reported that the duo will soon marry after the release of their much-awaited film Brahmastra. While neither Ranbir nor Alia had commented on the same until now, Alia Bhatt has now reacted with wedding rumours.

In a recent interview to another media house, Alia Bhatt revealed that she is not sure which rumour has currently been spreading. She also went on to say that every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour about her wedding. She, however, finds all of these rumours very entertaining.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly starting dating while on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film, Brahmastra. Earlier, Alia Bhatt had opened up about her relationship with Ranbir where she said that she wouldn’t call it a relation, but friendship instead. Alia Bhatt also went on to call their relationship ‘beautiful.’ She also revealed that she is walking on stars and clouds.

Alia also added that she and Ranbir are living their own professional lives in its full form. They are both very busy with their tight work schedules. Alia also said that they don’t often meet each other, but called it a "true mark of a comfortable relationship." She signed off by saying, "Nazar na lage".

On the professional front, Alia has begun shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she will be playing a mafia queen. She has also been roped in for the epic historical drama Takht, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia's Brahmastra is set to release on December 4, 2020.

Image courtesy: Ranlia love Instagram

