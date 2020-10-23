The Digital Thief Cast: Bobby Simha, Amala Paul And Others In Pivotal Roles

Thiruttu Payale 2, dubbed in Hindi as The Digital Thief, is a thriller drama film helmed and written by Susi Ganeshan. The film was a spiritual successor to Ganeshan's earlier film named Thiruttu Payale which was released in 2006. The movie featured Bobby Simha, Prasanna, and Amala Paul in the lead roles. The film is being remade in Kannada as 100, which features Ramesh Aravind. Here's everything you need to know about the stellar cast of The Digital Thief, its dubbed Hindi version.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff's 'blind Eyes' Webster Front Kick Stuns Disha Patani, Actress Says 'woww'

The Digital Thief Cast

Bobby Simha as Selvam

Jayasimha who is famously known as Bobby Simha is an actor who has mainly appeared in the Tamil film industry. He had also appeared in a few Telugu and Malayalam-language films. After making short appearances in the films like Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, and Pizza, he portrayed the role of a kidnapper in Nalan Kumarasamy's Soodhu Kavvum. The actor also played a comic villain in Alphonse Putharen's Neram. The actor's subsequent performance as the Madurai gangster Sethu in Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda won him positive reviews from critics and audience as well.

Prasanna as Balakrishnan (Balki)

Prasanna made his first success with the film Five Star in the year 2002. The movie was produced by Mani Ratnam. Apart from lead roles, the actor has also played supporting roles in various films. His movie Achchamundu! Achchamundu!, in which he featured alongside Sneha and American actor John Shea, was screened at several international film festivals, including Shanghai and Cairo International Film Festival.

Amala Paul as Agalya Selvam

Amala Paul is an actor who mainly works in the Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu film industry. After appearing in a supporting role in the Malayalam-language film Neelathamara, she rose to fame after playing the lead role in Mynaa. She also received critical acclaim for her work. Some of her other well-known movies are Neelathamara, Bejawada, Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum, and many more.

ALSO READ: Robert Downey Jr. Was Rejected By Marvel For 'Iron Man' Role?

Other cast members

Susi Ganeshan as Detective Ganesh, a private detective who teams up with Selvam

Soundararaja as Maari

M. S. Bhaskar

Kavithalaya Krishnan

Shyam Prasad as HTV Employee

Jegannath Nambi as News Channel Debate Host

Shalu Shammu

Thameem Ansari

Muthuraman

Naadodigal Gopal

Pradeep K Vijayan as Jashwant Sait, Selvam's Benami

Nayana

Esra

Ananth

R. K. Mohideen

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Oct 21: Ranbir Confess His Love For Prachi To His Family

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Oct 22: Ranbir Gets Emotional Looking At Rhea's Condition

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.