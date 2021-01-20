'The Great Indian Kitchen' Fame Joe Baby Reveals How Amazon & Netflix Rejected The Film

The Great Indian Kitchen is a recent Malayalam release which has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the viewers through its hard-hitting content. In a recent interaction with Truecopy THINK, the director of the film, Joe Baby spoke about the film’s storyline and also highlighted the multiple challenges he faced while bringing this entertainer to the audience. He revealed that various leading OTT platforms like Amazon Prime India and Netflix rejected the film as it did not fall into their criteria list. Some of the streaming platforms did not give a valid reason for their rejection which subsequently made it difficult for them to find the right platform for a long time.

Joe Baby reveals about the rejections faced

Joe Baby and his film, The Great Indian Kitchen have been the talk of the town ever since its release on NeeStream. The filmmaker recently spoke to an entertainment portal about the plotline of the film and the overwhelming response it has been receiving amongst the people.

During this talk session, the director was asked why he decided to release the film on an OTT platform. In response to this query, Joe Baby said the film was started and finished while the country was on a nationwide Coronavirus lockdown. They started filming in July and had finished the schedule in the next few months. At this point, the makers could not predict when the theatres will reopen and were also sceptical about the ability of this film to bring the audience to the theatres. They had been aiming at an OTT release since the very beginning as they had faith in the OTT audience.

According to Joe Baby, when the team approached streaming platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix, they refused to release the film on their applications. Amazon Prime team watched the film and said that this flick did not fit their film criteria and Netflix had rejected the movie even before watching it. Various other steaming platforms refused to release it on their platforms and most of them did not specify a proper reason for the rejection.

The Great Indian Kitchen is a drama film released in January 2021. The film has been written and directed by Joe Baby, who is being highly appreciated for his storytelling style. The plot of The Great Indian Kitchen revolves around the life of a young married woman who is trying to adjust in her new house while adhering to the norms and values of the family. This film stars celebrated actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nimisha Sajayan, and Ramadevi in a key role.

