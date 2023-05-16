The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen On Film's Success: Terrors Will Think Twice...

Sudipto Sen recently took to his Twitter handle to express gratitude to those who watched The Kerala Story and made it a success. Reportedly, more than one crore people have watched the movie and contributed to its success at the domestic box office. Amid all the buzz and controversies, the film has crossed the ₹100-crore mark.

Tweeting about the same, the filmmaker wrote, "So far more than 10000000 people have seen #TheKeralaStory. Thank u universe for showering the courage of watching the film every corner of the world. We r collecting unhindered love, blessing& adulation. I've no doubt to say, terrors will think twice before looking at humanity." Soon after he made the tweet, fans took to the comments to post their reactions.

A fan wrote, "I watched the movie. Truth is bitter for the people who r opposing the movie. Great movie." Another user wrote, "Big salute to you and team The Kerala story for showing patriotism and social responsibility to saving innocent girls in the whole world. Sir, Really you and your team are fully filled with the aim of birth of human being with such a useful job for society." A fan also wrote, "This is a truth which you have shown to us. Thanks a lot for this blockbuster movie. Good performance." Check the tweet below:

Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma's accident

Reportedly, Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma were involved in a minor road accident. As soon as the news surfaced, fans took to their social media handles out of concern. However, Sudipto Sen provided a health update on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "Thank u so much for ur concerns about our health. We are overwhelmed with ur calls & warm messages. Just wanted to tell u - we r now absolutely fine. Tom we'll resume our promotional events. Pls continue supporting us. Love & light." Check the tweet below:

The Kerala Story is currently inching towards Rs. 150 crore mark. However, the movie has been banned in Tamil Nadu ad West Bengal. Nevertheless, it has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.