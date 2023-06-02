The Kerala Story Makers Defend Controversial Figure Of 32000 Conversions: The Truth Is...

The Kerala Story has been at the center of controversy ever since its release on May 5. In a new video, the makers stated the "facts" and quashed claims that the figure of 32,000 conversions, as claimed in the film, was fictional. The video shared by lead actress Adah Sharma featured director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah. They discussed how they arrived at the much-debated 32,000 conversions figure and how the 'trolls' tried to counter it.

While The Kerala Story continues to enjoy its dream run at the box office, having crossed Rs 200 crore in the domestic market, a section of the audience have argued whether the claims in the movie are true or not. For the unversed, the teaser of the film, released in January, came under scrutiny for alleged distortion of facts. The teaser description initially stated that more than 32,000 women in Kerala were forcefully converted into Islam, but later the number was changed to 3. While everyone believed that the number was changed because of 'false claims' by the filmmakers, they claimed to have now revealed the truth.

Talking about the change in the number of victims mentioned in the teaser of The Kerala Story, producer Vipul Shah said that their system was ‘hacked’ and the ‘trolls’ changed the numbers from 32,000 to 3. He also added that while they rectified the error within five minutes, the 'troll army' had circulated the screenshots of it on social media by then.

The Kerala Story makers on the controversial 32,000 figure

The makers also gave an insight into how they arrived at the controversial figure of 32,000 conversions in Kerala. Sudipto Sen and Vipul Shah cited official government documents and also shared that the figures mentioned were arrived at after visiting the official conversion centers. They also cited conversion figures from Asha Vidya Samajan and an advocate.

The Kerala Story makers question former CM VS Achuthanandan's double standards

The Kerala Story makers noted that July 24, 2010 is an important date in Indian history. They said that the then Kerala Chief Minister, VS Achuthanandan claimed that ‘Kerala will become an Islamic state in 30 years’ in the assembly. They then stated that Achuthanandan’s was the strongest voice of support when the current Kerala chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, criticised their film and called it a ‘means of propaganda’.