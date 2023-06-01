Adah Sharma Shares Her Jaw-dropping Transformation In The Kerala Story BTS Photos

Adah Sharma, the lead actress of the hit film The Kerala Story, gave a glimpse into the challenging shooting conditions. In a recent Instagram post, she shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film set. The series of pictures showcased her's chapped and bruised skin, providing a visual testament to the demanding nature of her role. Notably, a mattress can be seen in the background, hinting at the physical and emotional toll the film took on the actors.

In a recent Instagram post, Adah Sharma shared insights into the intense preparation and physical challenges she faced while filming The Kerala Story. The actress revealed that a mattress was provided for her to practice falls, although she ultimately opted not to use it. She proudly displayed bruised knees and elbows, testament to her commitment to the role. In the final picture, Adah showcased herself dressed as her character Shalini, providing a sneak peek into the captivating world of the film.

Adah Sharma shares another BTS video

Previously, Adah Sharma had shared a behind the scene video from the film set. In a touching revelation, Adah Sharma shared a heartwarming incident that occurred during the shooting of The Kerala Story. While filming a scene, a dog nearby mistook her distress for real and approached her with concern. Adah recounted how the dog came to hug her, offering comfort during the challenging moment.

Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma played the lead role in the recent Bollywood movie The Kerala Story. The film narrates the tale of a young nursing student who is abducted and forced to practice Islamism. The actor plays the role of Shalini Unnikrishnan and whose name later changes to Fatima after she converts.

The Kerala Story Box Office numbers

The Kerala Story continues to pull audiences to the movie halls. The film crusades through the Rs 200 Crore in the third week of its release. Despite bans and controversies, the Adah Sharma starrer continues to do well at the box office even with the competition from Hollywood movies.