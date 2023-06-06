The Kerala Story Makers Slash Ticket Prices To Rs 99 After Stellar Box Office Run

The Kerala Story has been enjoying a sturdy run at the box office despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the film. In a bid to encourage more audiences to watch the film at the theatres, the makers have made a special announcement. Starting today, the ticket prices of The Kerala Story have been slashed to Rs 99.

This move will draw more audience to the cinema halls, even as The Kerala Story faces competition from new releases like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

The Kerala Story makers slash ticket prices

(Adah Sharma in a still from The Kerala Story | Image: adah_ki_adah/Instagram)

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's The Kerala Story has forged a formidable path for itself with impressive box office numbers which continue to grow. The film's net box office collections have crossed Rs 234 crore and still continues to grow as the powerful story pulls audiences to theatre. With the demand for the film and the story growing, the maker's could have very well let the film easily cross another box office milestone. However, the makers have announced, that starting today, theatre ticket prices for The Kerala Story, have been slashed to Rs 99. Leading lady Adah Sharma also took to her Instagram handle to share news regarding the same. This indicates a willingness on the part of the makers to prioritise having the story reach as many people as possible, over the box office milestones - a lot of which it has already achieved.

OTT rights for the film

(A behind-the-scenes image from The Kerala Story | Image: adah_ki_adah/Instagram)



The decision by the makers to slash prices for The Kerala Story tickets comes at a time when the OTT rights for the film are being competed for. Despite the controversy surrounding the film, The Kerala Story has registered immense footfalls at the theatres owing to its powerful story. This trend is expected to continue even after the film completes its theatrical tenure and moves on to a leading OTT platform which thus makes it a rather desirable asset to have on the streaming catalogue.

The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen with the project being bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures Privated Limited. Shah has co-written the film and has also served as its creative director and producer with Aashin A Shah being a co-producer. The cast is lead by Adah Sharma along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani.