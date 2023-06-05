Adah Sharma Shares The Kerala Story Rap Song Inspired By Her Film

Adah Sharma is currently basking in the success of her film The Kerala Story. Though the movie has been a commercial success, a section of the society still raises questions on the authenticity of the facts mentioned in the movie. Adah has taken to her Instagram to give a befitting reply to people who questioned her if she has any proof for the claims made in the film.

On June 5, Adah shared a remarkable rap song on her Instagram account. Titled 'The Kerala Story rap' and performed by Uday Vikram Singh, the rap eloquently criticizes individuals who cast doubt on the movie's authenticity. The lyrics cleverly suggest that The Kerala Story serves its truth as boldly as the bitter taste of a 'karela' (bitter gourd), which some people find hard to digest.

Adah shared the song on her social media platform, expressing her admiration for it as a creative summary of the film. Being the lead actor, she had consistently been asked to provide evidence supporting the claims made in the movie. In addition to the song, she also shared snippets of director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah explaining the meticulous process they underwent to arrive at the widely discussed figure of 32,000.

The Kerala Story filmmakers discuss the controversial 32000 figure

Ever since the release of the film, The Kerala Story has been making headlines whether it is for bans or for its distortion of facts. On June 1, director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah finally addressed the 32,000 figure for which they were alleged of distorting facts.They gave a breakdown of all the numbers they obtained from official data and how their system were hacked at the time of the teaser release of Adah Sharma film.