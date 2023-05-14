The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Shares Unique Mother's Day Post, Mixes 'real And Reel'

Adah Sharma recently took to her social media handles to wish her reel and real mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. The Kerala Story actress shared a series of photos with her mother, on-screen mother, and maternal grandmother with a heartfelt note. She even expressed gratitude and thanked them for all their support.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress wrote, "For Mother's day this year mixing up Reel and Real ❤️ #happymothersday

A big thank you from my reel and real life mommy's and paati/naani/amoomas for making this mother's day a BLOCKBUSTER with #TheKeralaStory ....to mother's and daughters all over the world who have been sending me pyar !! Thaank youu , धन्यवाद माझा मदर्स डे इतका स्पेशल बनवल्याबद्दल ❤️.Thank you so much everyone. My grandmother is sending virtual dosa and payasam to all of you." Soon after she made the post, a fan wrote, "Congratulations for crossing 100 crore mark" with a red heart. Another fan commented, "Watched your movie yesterday it was really nice and eye-opening. Your acting was so natural that dint even feel like if it was a movie but reality. Great job." Check the post below:

Adah Sharma starrer enters the 100 crore club

Film critic Sumit Kadel revealed that Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has surpassed Rs. 100 crore domestic box-office collection. He tweeted, "#TheKeralaStory has crossed ₹ 100 cr nett mark on its 9th Day ( Saturday) at the box office. It becomes 4th film of 2023 after #Pathaan #TJMM & #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan to cross cr mark. 2nd Saturday estimates HUGE ₹ 16-17 cr nett. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER." Check the tweet below:

#TheKeralaStory has crossed ₹ 100 cr nett mark on its 9th Day ( Saturday) at the box office. It becomes 4th film of 2023 after #Pathaan #TJMM & #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan to cross 💯cr mark.



2nd Saturday estimates HUGE ₹ 16-17 cr nett.



The Kerala Story has received mixed reviews ever since its release on May 5, 2023. However, the movie has been a success and declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, it has been banned in West Bengal.