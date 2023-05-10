The Kerala Story To Release In 37 Countries, Adah Sharma Shares Details

Adah Sharma recently took to her social media handle to express gratitude to her fans who have shown support for her. The actress has been receiving tons of praise for her commendable role in The Kerala Story. Even though the movie has received mixed reviews, it has managed to cross Rs. 56.86 crore. Now, the film will be released internationally in 37 countries or more this weekend on May 12.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress tweeted, "Thank you to all the crores of you who are going to watch our film, thank you for making it trend, thank you for loving my performance. This weekend the 12th #TheKeralaStory releases internationally in 37 countries (or more) ❤️❤️ #adahsharma." Soon after she made the tweet, a fan commented, "You’ve been very brave throughout. You’re all set to break records for women-centric films. Wishing you all the very best." Another fan commented, "I turned your forever fan after watching Kerala story, what amazing acting skills you have! Just FAB. @adah_sharma CONGRATULATIONS MAM." Check the tweet below:

Thank you to all the crores of you who are going to watch our film,thank you for making it trend,thank you for loving my performance.This weekend the 12th #TheKeralaStory releases internationally in 37 countries (or more) ❤️❤️ #adahsharma pic.twitter.com/XiVnvBIQPw — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 10, 2023

More on The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story starring Adah has been banned in the state of West Bengal due to its controversial remark. Meanwhile, the film has been declared tax-free in states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to spread awareness about such serious issues among citizens. After the film was banned in West Bengal, Ashoke Pandit issued a letter or statement against the West Bengal government and requested them to lift the ban. He stated in his letter, "We stand by the filmmaker and his film exactly the way we stood by films like Udta Punjab and Padmaavat. The film which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification cannot be banned. We therefore appeal to the State Government to revert their decision of banning the film."