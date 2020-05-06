Vijay Sethupathi Calls Hunger A Disease And Hopes For A Vaccine Against It; See Post

Vijay Sethupathi, last seen in Ashwath Marimuthu's Oh My Kadavule, seems to be in deep introspection; the reason for which- the actor wished for a vaccine for hunger. Vijay Sethupathi took to his Twitter on Monday to talk about inventing a vaccine for hunger which has been impacting the citizens. Check his Tweet:

பசி என்றொரு நோய் இருக்கு... அதுக்கு ஒரு தடுப்பூசி கண்டுபிடிச்சா எவ்ளோ நல்லா இருக்கும்... ஓ மை கடவுளே!!! — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) May 5, 2020

The post comes after the '96 actor donated about Rs. 10 lakh to the technicians of Kollywood, who lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus crisis. The actor, who has been involved in helping people during this difficult time, recently hosted his first-ever live session with veteran Kamal Haasan. On Sunday, Vijay Sethupathi and Kamal Haasan engaged in a long chat on their respective Instagram handles where the two talked about movies, politics, and personal life.

Currently, Vijay Sethupathi is reportedly with his family at his Chennai residence. Vijay Sethupathi is embracing the free time engaging with his fans on social media. Just a few days ago, the actor extended his support to Suriya over Jyotika's controversial speech.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The upcomer was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020, however was pushed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Besides the upcomer, Vijay Sethupathi is reported to reunite with his Naanum Rowdydhaan team for a romantic-comedy. The upcomer, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a love triangle with rib-tickling humour. The upcoming movie titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and is directed by Vignesh Shivan. The makers of the upcoming movie released the first look of the movie amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

