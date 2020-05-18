Thuramukham Poster: Nivin Pauly Looks Menacing As Moidu From Mattancherry; See Post

On Sunday, Nivin Pauly released the second poster of his forthcoming movie Thuramukham. The film is reported to be based on the Chappa system pertinent during the 1950s in the Kochi harbour. Sharing the poster on his social media, Nivin Pauly wrote: "Here’s the second look poster of my film @thuramukham directed by #RajeevRavi." (sic)

Check out the poster:

Nivin Pauly who has been missing from the screens since Moothon will be seen playing the role of Moidu in the forthcoming film. Reportedly his character Moidu will be hailing from Mattancherry. The Nivin Pauly starrer is reported to be based on Chappa system that was prevalent in Kerala during the 1940 and 1950. Meanwhile, touted to be an action-thriller, Thuramukham has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Poornima Indrajith, among others in pivotal roles. Thuramukham will mark the return of cinematographer Rajeev Ravi to direction after 2016's Kammatipadam.

Reports claim that the shooting of Thuramukham was recently wrapped, and the makers were waiting to start the post-production. However, the pandemic delayed the post-production but with the government authorities allowing filmmakers to start work on their films (taking necessary precautions), the makers, have started the post-production work. In a recent interview, when, asked about the release, director Rajeev Ravi seemed uncertain and revealed they would decide after post-production.

Nivin Pauly was last seen in Geetu Mohandas' Moothon. The movie, starring Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Roshan Matthews in the lead, narrates the tale of a young boy from Lakshwadeep who embarks on a journey to find his elder brother. The movie, released last year, won Nivin many accolades and was declared a hit at the box office.

Meanwhile, the young actor has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Firstly, he has Liju Krishnan's Padavettu, with Aditi Balan in the lead. The upcomer also has Manju Warrier in an extended cameo. The Malayalam movie that will mark the directorial debut of Liju Krishnan is reported to have completed its first schedule in Kannur, Kerala. Reports have it that the makers are waiting for Manju to join the sets to kick-start the second schedule. Meanwhile, the makers are reportedly eyeing at an Onam 2020 release. Besides the upcomer, Nivin Pauly has an array of movies in his kitty.

