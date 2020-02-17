Manju Warrier Joins Malayalam Film 'Padavettu' Cast, Reveals Nivin Pauly

Popular Malayalam actor, Nivin Pauly, took to his social media to announce his collaboration with Manju Warrier. The social media post shared in the wee hours of February 16, reveals that Manju Warrier will play a pivotal role in the Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu. The forthcoming Malayalam movie will also mark the Mollywood debut of Aruvi fame Aditi Balan.

Also Read | Manju Warrier To Star Alongside Rajinikanth? 'Asuran' Actor Reveals Truth

Padavettu is an upcoming Malayalam movie that will mark the directorial debut of Liju Krishnan. The forthcoming movie is reported to be shot in Kannur. The movie that is in the making for quite some time now will be the maiden production of actor Sunny Wayne's production house, Sunny Wayne Production. Though nothing much has been reported about Padavettu, the news of Manju Warrier's addition to Padavettu cast seems to have excited the fans of the actor.

Check out Nivin Pauly's post:

Also Read | Manju Warrier Unveils Poster Of Her Next, Thanks Mammootty And Mohanlal In Heartfelt Post

Also Read | Manju Warrier Was The Initial Choice For THIS Vijay Sethupathi Film

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier was in the news after it was revealed that the actor will play the role of an entrepreneur in Madhu Wariar's Lalitha Sundaram. The movie, starring Biju Menon and Manju Warrier in the lead, will also mark the maiden production of Manju Warrier's production house, Manju Warrier Productions. Besides the newcomer, the actor also has Priyadarshan's Marrakar: Arabikadalinte Simham for release. The movie, starring Manju Warrier, Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Suniel Shetty in the lead, narrates the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier and Mammootty will share the screen space for the first time in John T Chacko's The Priest. The movie, starring the two superstars also has an array of new generation actors like Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles. The Manju Warrier-Mammootty starrer will reportedly hit the silver screens later this year.

Also Read | Manju Warrier To Star In Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 168'? The Actress Reveals The Truth

(Promo Image Courtesy: Nivin Pauly Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.