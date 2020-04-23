Is Nivin Pauly Imitiaz Ali's Latest Muse? Hitmaker Cannot Stop Gushing About 'Moothon'

Nivin Pauly, a young and dashing hero of Malayalam cinema, has managed to deliver a path-breaking performance in the movie Moothon. He has managed to impress a large number of members of the entertainment industry. One of these members is the Love Aaj Kal director Imitiaz Ali.

ALSO READ | Nivin Pauly's Cop Drama 'Action Hero Biju' To Get A Sequel?

Imtiaz is impressed by Nivin

As per an article on an entertainment portal, Imtiaz Ali talked about Nivin Pauly's performance in Moothon. Imitiaz was doing a live chat with his followers recently, where he talked about the Geetu Mohandas movie as well as Nivin. He revealed that some of the new and upcoming actors are very sensitive. He said that he saw Moothon and called it a 'heartbreaking film'. About Nivin, Imitiaz claimed that:

'Nivin is so effective as an actor. He is not trying to impress. What a role for a hero to do... he is really charming, lovely'

ALSO READ | Manju Warrier Joins Malayalam Film 'Padavettu' Cast, Reveals Nivin Pauly

Imitiaz Ali also talked about how he has watched a few Malayalam films recently. He called the films unique and pathbreaking. He also stated that there is something very beautiful and unique about how the Malayalam cinema goes on with its experimentation.

ALSO READ | Nivin Pauly's 'Moothon' Wins Best Film At FFAST, Actor Calls It An 'honour'

Moothon movie was one of the most appreciated films of the year 2019. Nivin Pauly played the role of Akbar, and beautifully portrayed the transformation and journey of his character. The movie also starred Roshan Mathew, Shashank Arora, Dileesh Pothan, Sanjana Dipu, Melissa Raju Thomas. Moothon was jointly scripted by Geetu Mohandas and renowned Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap.

Nivin Pauly's Movies From The Last Decade That Are A Must-watch

Nivin Pauly's upcoming movies include Padavettu and Thurmukham. Padavettu is being directed by Liju Krishna while Thurmukham Rajeev Ravi's directorial work. Some of the most well-known works of Nivin Pauly include Premam from 2015, Bangalore Days from 2014, and Traffic, which was released in 2011.

ALSO READ | Nivin Pauly's First Look From The Crime Thriller 'Thuramukham' Unveiled

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.