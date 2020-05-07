Nivin Pauly To Reunite With 'Love Action Drama' Team For Short Film Based On Lockdown?

Nivin Pauly's recent picture with Love Action Drama producer and director- Aju Varghese and Dhyan Sreenivasan respectively, has gone viral on the internet, especially for the cryptic caption. On Wednesday, Aju Varghese posted a picture of himself with Nivin Pauly, and Love Action Drama director Dhyan Sreenivasan on his social media sparking rumours of a reunion. Now, hours after the social media post, a media report claims that the Love Action Drama trio is working on lockdown based short film. The reported short film is scripted and directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Check out the picture:

Also Read | Is Nivin Pauly Imitiaz Ali's Latest Muse? Hitmaker Cannot Stop Gushing About 'Moothon'

The trio's last outing was a romantic-comedy- Love Action Drama. The movie, starring Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in the lead, narrates the tale of an alcoholic and his struggles of getting married to his lady love. The Nivin Pauly starrer marked the directorial debut of actor Dhyan Sreenivasan. Interestingly, the movie was also the maiden production of actor Aju Varghese. Love Action Drama, released in 2019, was reported to be one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of last year.

Also Read | Nivin Pauly's Cop Drama 'Action Hero Biju' To Get A Sequel?

Nivin Pauly was last seen in Geetu Mohandas' Moothon. The movie, starring Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Roshan Matthews in the lead, narrates the tale of a young boy from Lakshwadeep who embarks on a journey to find his elder brother. The movie, released last year, won Nivin many accolades and was declared a hit at the box office. Meanwhile, the young actor has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

Firstly, he has Liju Krishnan's Padavettu, which stars Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan in the lead. The upcomer also has Manju Warrier in an extended cameo. The Malayalam movie that will mark the directorial debut of Liju Krishnan is reported to have completed its first schedule in Kannur, Kerala. Reports have it that the makers are waiting for Manju to join the sets to kick-start the second schedule. Meanwhile, the makers are reportedly eyeing at an Onam 2020 release.

Also Read | Manju Warrier Joins Malayalam Film 'Padavettu' Cast, Reveals Nivin Pauly

Also Read | Nivin Pauly's 'Moothon' Wins Best Film At FFAST, Actor Calls It An 'honour'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.