Dhoom 4: John Abraham To Return As Villain In Action Film? Talks On At YRF

Dhoom 4 is making headlines as rumours regarding the film's cast are rife. John Abraham was an integral part of the 2004 movie Dhoom. As per rumours, the actor will be making a return to the franchise in the upcoming, rumoured film. He is being reported to play the role of the antagonist in the fourth movie, much like in the first film.

A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama that John is in talks with the makers of Dhoom 4, Yash Raj Productions. Talking about his recent outing as a villain, the source said, “His rendition of the main villain certainly created waves, and the audience too loved his performance. So if Yash Raj Films is looking to cast him yet again in a negative role it will come as no surprise”. Several fans and followers of the actors also demanded that the makers re-cast him in the role of the villain.

Talking about John’s involvement in Dhoom 4, the source revealed that there is some truth to the rumours that are going around. It was also revealed that there are several meetings taking place between YRF's decision makers and John. It is reported that an official announcement regarding the film will be made soon and John might come on board to play the antagonist.

Dhoom completes 18 years of release

In August 2022, the first-ever movie from the Dhoom franchise completed 18 years since release. The cast included Abhishek Bachchan, Udhay Chopra, Esha Deol, Rimmi Sen and John Abraham. The movie was the first action film produced by YRF in 16 years. Taking to Twitter, the makers shared the poster of the movie to mark 18 years of release with the caption, "Action, thrill, style and all things power-packed! Celebrating 18 years of #Dhoom.”

About Dhoom movie and sequels

The first movie from the Dhoom franchise was released in 2004 and featured John Abraham as Kabir. He played the role of a gang leader who robs banks and run away on bikes. The second Dhoom movie featured Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in pivotal roles. In this movie, Hrithik played a master criminal. Dhoom 3 was centred around a heist that takes place at a circus. Fans wait in anticipation for Dhoom 4 official announcement.