Tovino Thomas' Accident: Mollywood Actor Under Observation In ICU, Suggest Reports

Mollywood Actor Tovino Thomas who suffered an injury on the sets of his upcoming film Kala was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. Recent developments suggest that the actor continues to be kept under observation. The actor was shooting for an action sequence when the incident occurred. Read on to know more details.

Latest news about Tovino Thomas

According to The News Minute, the actor is kept in the intensive care unit and will be under observation for a day. Tovino Thomas was admitted to Renai Medicity at Palarivattom in Kochi after he complained about abdominal pain. The report stated that Tovino Thomas’ injury occurred when the actor was shooting for some strenuous scenes for his upcoming movie Kala, that is directed by Rohith VS.

According to the report, Tovino’ injury seemed to be internal. However, the hospital officials suggested that further updates can be given only after one more day of Tovino Thomas’ ICU observation. The officials also cued that the actor might not need surgery.

After the news of Tovino Thomas' accident broke out fans were shocked. They felt disheartened about what happened to Tovino. A number of fans took to Twitter to post their heartfelt thoughts for the actor. Take a look at some of the tweets.

Malayalam Actor #TovinoThomas got injured on his stomach while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming movie #Kala



He is admitted to a private hospital in Kochi.. Initial reports indicate internal bleeding and a group of Drs attending



Praying for his speedy recovery.. pic.twitter.com/E8FUAbyDP1 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 7, 2020

Get well soon #TovinoThomas @ttovino 👍👍



Admitted for treatment in a private hospital in Kochi, after suffering an injury during an action sequence for his film #Kala — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) October 7, 2020

Also Read: Actor Tovino Thomas Injured On The Sets Of 'Kala'; Taken To Hospital

About the film Kala

The report suggested that Kala, directed by Rohith VS, is based on a man versus the wild idea. The thriller movie throws light on the theme of human evolution. The motion poster of the film showed a person running away, trying to escape from something in the woods.

Also Read: Tovino Thomas Begins Shooting For Rohith VS' 'Kala'; Shares Pictures From Puja Ceremony

More about Tovino Thomas

According to the report, Tovino previously suffered an injury while shooting for the film Edakkad Batallion 06. The film released in the year 2019. Tovino performed a dangerous fire sequence by himself, without a stunt double.

Kilometers and Kilometers film of Tovino which was set to release in March was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the report stated that the movie premiered on Asianet during Onam. Tovino’s other upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam, directed by Jithin Lal will feature the actor in a triple role.

Image Credits: Tovino Thomas Instagram

Also Read: Tovino Thomas Shares Adorable Picture With His Wife And Children

Also Read: Tovino Thomas And Aishwarya Lekshmi To Reunite For 'Kaanekkaane', Helmed By Manu Ashokan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.