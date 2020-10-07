Actor Tovino Thomas Injured On The Sets Of 'Kala'; Taken To Hospital

Recent developments from the Malayalam film industry suggest that actor Tovino Thomas has been taken under medical supervision following an accident at the set of his upcoming film, Kala. The actor was shooting for an action sequence for the film where a mishap happened which ended up injuring the actor. As of now, Tovino or his representatives have not provided any update about the same. The actor enjoys a massive following on 4.6 million on Instagram where he has not posted a story or a post for the last two days.

Tovino Thomas hospitalised

A number of Tovino Thomas fans have taken to social media and posted their heartfelt thoughts for the actor who is suspected to be suffering from internal bleeding following the accident on the set. While one user took to Twitter and wrote - 'Malayalam Actor #TovinoThomas got injured on his stomach while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming movie #Kala He is admitted to a private hospital in Kochi.. Initial reports indicate internal bleeding and a group of Drs attending Praying for his speedy recovery..'.

Another one wrote - 'Tovino Thomas has been critically injured on the sets of his film #Kala. As per news reports, he has been admitted to the ICU. Praying for his speedy recover'. Check out their reactions below -

Tovino Thomas has been critically injured on the sets of his film #Kala. As per news reports, he has been admitted to the ICU.



Praying for his speedy recovery ðŸ™ — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) October 7, 2020

Get well soon #TovinoThomas @ttovino ðŸ‘ðŸ‘



Admitted for treatment in a private hospital in Kochi, after suffering an injury during an action sequence for his film #Kala — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) October 7, 2020

As of now, there have been some speculations doing the rounds on the internet which haven't been confirmed by Thomas' representatives. IndiaGlitz has reported that Tovino Thomas was rushed to a Kochi-based hospital where he is being treated for internal bleeding. While the actor has been kept under ICU observation, it is only to monitor his progress. Whereas, the actor has also been deemed to not be in a critical condition in any way.

Tovino Thomas made his way to the film industry in 2012 and paved his path even after being a newcomer having no connection with the film industry. He garnered praise for the film Mayanadi which was a crime-thriller featuring romantic elements to it. However, the actor has also impressed the audience and critics in films like Luca, Oru Mexican Aparatha, Godha, and Guppy.

