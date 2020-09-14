Tovino Thomas Shares Adorable Picture With His Wife And Children

Malayalam film actor Tovino Thomas recently treated his fans with a beautiful photo of him posing amid the incredible sunset view with his wife and kids. The ABCD star took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture with his wife Lidiya and two kids- daughter Izza and Tahaan. Check out the photo and read on:

Tovino Thomas' adorable family picture

Sharing the picture, Tovino Thomas simply wrote #family #love. The actor can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and holding her daughter in his hands. On the other hand, his wife Lidiya is seen wearing a stunning printed dress and holding her newborn in her hands. The whole family is enjoying a perfect sunset during these quarantine days.

Fans' reaction to Tovino Thomas' post

As soon as the actor shared the post, many of his fans took their time to post lovely comments. One of the users wrote, "Super fam". At the same time, another user shared many hearts. The third user wrote, "family-like heaven". Take a look at the comments below.

Tahaan was born in June 2020 and was baptised on August 30. Recently, Tovino Thomas took to social media and shared a few glimpses from the ceremony. The actor wrote, "That blessed feeling! Glimpses from Tahaan's Baptism". (sic). The ceremony was recently hosted on August 30 with only family members. On this occasion, many actors and celebrities dropped lovely comments on the new boy.

On the work front

Tovino Thomas will be seen next in the Basil Joseph-directorial Minnal Murali. The film featuring Tovino Thomas and Guru Somasundaram in the lead is considered to be one of Malayalam cinema's first superhero flicks. The teaser of the film was released a few weeks ago and has received more than 2 million views till now.

The film also features Aju Varghese in a pivotal role. The script of this film is written by Arun AR and Justin Mathew, while Sameer Thahir has handled the cinematography. Moreover, Livingston Mathew will be editing the movie. The film is produced by Sophia Paul under her production banner Weekend Blockbusters.

Besides this, Tovino Thomas has an array of movies in the coming months. The actor has Jitin Lal's Ajayante Randam Moshanam, where he will reportedly play a triple role. After that, the actor has K.S. Bava's Karachi 81 in the pipeline. Several media reports have claimed that the actor will be playing the role of Chacko in Kurup, which also features Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala.

