Tovino Thomas And Lidiya Blessed With A Boy, Named Him Tahaan; Here's What His Name Means

The southern superstar Tovino Thomas and his wife Lidiya were blessed with their second child, a baby boy on Saturday, June 6. Earlier this week, Tovino Thomas shared an Instagram post revealing the good news. The couple has named their baby boy Tahaan Tovino. The name Tahaan means 'Merciful'.

Tahaan is also known as no variations. This name is one of the unique names with impressive meaning to it. According to numerology, people named Tahaan have the effect of materialistic success. They usually play the role of peacemaker. They are also said to have excellent diplomatic abilities. A person who is named 'Tahaan' is one of the most passionate people on the planet and is also among the least secretly lived lives.

The Mayaanadhi actor Tovino Thomas took his Instagram on Monday to share the news with everyone. The actor shared a monochromic picture that features the actor and his daughter starring at the new-born lovingly. In the caption, Tovino Thomas also revealed that he and his wife Lidiya Thomas have named the child, Tahaan Tovino and they lovingly call the little one ‘Haan’. Take a look at the post -

Tovino Thomas added to his caption, "Can't take our eyes off our boy! â¤ï¸ We've named him ‘Tahaan Tovino’ And we'll call him ‘Haan’. Thanks for all the love and wishes. Lots of love!ðŸ˜‡ #dadlife #mylittleones #Izza #Tahaan #merciful #Haan".

Adding to the same, Tovino also thanked his fans and friends for all the wishes and loves. Fans also seemed excited and joyful by the news. Some of them commented saying, "Masha Allah", "God Bless" and poured in many congratulatory messages. Check out the fans' reactions below.

Meanwhile, at the work front, Tovino Thomas was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Forensic, opposite Mamta Mohandas. Forensic is considered as the first Malayalam film to deal extensively with forensic science. The film follows the story of Samuel, who uses his forensic skills and discovers breakthroughs in a serial killing case as further victims are added to the list.

Apart from Tovino Thomas, the film also featured Mamta Mohandas and Reba Monica John in the lead roles. Currently, Tovino has a packed schedule with a lot of interesting releases lined-up in the coming year. For his next, the actor will be seen in Thallumaala with Soubin Shahir. Helmed by Muhsin Parari, Thallumaala is expected to release later in 2020. The actor also has Tick Tock in his kitty.

