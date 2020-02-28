Tovino Thomas' 'Forensic' Called 'next-level' Thriller Cinema In Malayalam By Netizens

Tovino Thomas' latest Malayalam crime-thriller film, Forensic, premiered in theatres across India today, on February 28, 2020. The movie also stars Mamta Mohandas, Reba Monica John, Renji Panicker, Saiju Kurup, Prathap Pothan and Neena Kurup in prominent roles. Forensic was co-directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. Though Forensic only released today, fans of Tovino Thomas have already flooded social media with praises for the movie.

What is Tovino Thomas' latest crime thriller Forensic about

Forensic follows the story of a CSI team that is trying to apprehend a serial killer on rampage. The film will focus on all the Forensic methods used by police and will give a realistic portrayal of Crime Scene Investigation. Forensic is already trending on Twitter as fans of Tovino Thomas are sharing their early reviews of the film. Here are just a few fans who have reviewed the movie on Twitter.

#Forensic is a good crime thriller depicts the serial killings. After #anchampaathira it is a neat crime-investigation film where all lead actors performed well. Kudos to @ttovino @mamtamohan. Good script with a highly appreciable first half.

3.25/5 — സിനിമാ പ്രാന്തൻ (@prasad__369) February 28, 2020

#Forensic- Very promising and thrilling first half with a brilliant interval block. Looks like another hit in thriller genre after #AnjaamPathira in #Mollywood. #TovinoThomas and #MamthaMohandas delivering their best. Everything set for a much intriguing 2nd half. So far so good. — Martin N Joseph (@mnj993) February 28, 2020

#Forensic is next level thriller cinema in Malayalam @ttovino @mamtamohan just nailed it. Now onwards #forensic will be benchmark for thrillers in Malayalam 5/5 congrats — Jeswin Thomas (@jeswin_JJ) February 28, 2020

#Forensic getting good First half 👍



If Second is going the same pattern, Movie will be another Thriller Hit after #AnjaamPathiraa — Mollywood Updates (@MollywoodU1) February 28, 2020

Tovino Thomas' latest film seems to be doing better than his last, as the ticket prebookings for Forensic were much higher than Edakkad Battalion 06. The movie was produced by Navis Xaviour and Siju Mathew. Acclaimed artist Jakes Bejoy created the music and background score for the film.

