Tovino Thomas' 'Forensic' Called 'next-level' Thriller Cinema In Malayalam By Netizens

Regional Indian Cinema

Tovino Thomas' latest crime thriller, Forensic, released today on February 28, 2020. Here are some of the early reviews for the movie by fans on Twitter.

Tovino Thomas' latest Malayalam crime-thriller film, Forensic, premiered in theatres across India today, on February 28, 2020. The movie also stars Mamta Mohandas, Reba Monica John, Renji Panicker, Saiju Kurup, Prathap Pothan and Neena Kurup in prominent roles. Forensic was co-directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. Though Forensic only released today, fans of Tovino Thomas have already flooded social media with praises for the movie.

What is Tovino Thomas' latest crime thriller Forensic about

Forensic follows the story of a CSI team that is trying to apprehend a serial killer on rampage. The film will focus on all the Forensic methods used by police and will give a realistic portrayal of Crime Scene Investigation. Forensic is already trending on Twitter as fans of Tovino Thomas are sharing their early reviews of the film. Here are just a few fans who have reviewed the movie on Twitter.

Here are Forensic Reviews
 

Tovino Thomas' latest film seems to be doing better than his last, as the ticket prebookings for Forensic were much higher than Edakkad Battalion 06. The movie was produced by Navis Xaviour and Siju Mathew. Acclaimed artist Jakes Bejoy created the music and background score for the film. 

