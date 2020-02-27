Tovino Thomas And Mamta Mohandas' 'Forensic' Gets A Release Date

Tovino Thomas, who made a debut in the Malayalam film industry with Prabhuvinte Makkal, is on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up in the coming year. Famous for his performances in films like Uyyare and Luca, Tovino Thomas is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Forensic. Recently, the makers of Forensic shared an exciting piece of news about the movie. Here are the details.

Tovino Thomas' Forensic wins a wide release!

Considered as the first Malayalam film to deal extensively with forensic science, Forensic follows the story of Samuel, who uses his forensic skills and discovers breakthroughs in a serial killing case as further victims are added to the list. The film gets interesting as Samuel teams up with Shikha and uncovers a piece of evidence that might lead to the killer's identity.

Starring Mamta Mohandas, Tovino and Reba Monica John, it was recently announced that the much-anticipated film will be getting a wide release and is expected to hit theatres outside Kerala on the same day. The film will be released all over India and USA on February 28, 2020. Reportedly, the producers of the film decided to take this big step to avoid the increasing piracy issues in the Malayalam Film Industry.

What's next for Tovino?

Tovino is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a lot of interesting releases lined-up in the coming year. After Forensic, the actor will be next seen in Thallumaala with Soubin Shahir. Helmed by Muhsin Parari, Thallumaala is expected to release later in 2020. The actor also has Tick Tock in his pocket.

(Promo image source: Tovino Thomas Instagram)

