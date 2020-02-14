Forensic Trailer: Tovino Thomas & Mamta Are On A Hunt To Catch A Cold-blooded Murderer

The makers of Tovino Thomas' next film, Forensic recently released the trailer of the forthcoming movie. The movie, starring Tovino Thomas, Mamta Mohandas, and Reba Monica John in the lead, is reported to narrate a chilling tale of a crime. The Akhil Paul and Anas Khan directorial is touted to be one of Mollywood's first investigative thrillers.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas In 2020: 'Forensic', 'Minnal Murali', & Other Malayalam Films

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane As He Completes 8 Years In Mollywood

Forensic Trailer: Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas are on a hunt

The two minute thirteen seconds Forensic trailer combines all the chilling moments of the forthcoming film to offer the audiences a spectacle. Forensic trailer starts with Tovino Thomas' character, who introduces himself as Samuel John Kattakaran. The director in an old interview had mentioned that Tovino will be playing the role of a forensic department chief in the film. Whereas Mamta Mohandas is playing the role of Rithika Xavier IPS, a police inspector. The movie that narrates the tale of the forensic department and their ordeals in solving a case has a strong secondary cast. Actors like Saji Kurup, Renji Panicker, Pratap Pothan, and others are cast for prominent roles. The makers are yet to confirm the release date of the film.

Check out Forensic Trailer:

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Celebrates His Birthday By Giving Fans A Sneak Peek Into His Latest Film

Also Read | Prithviraj And Tovino Thomas All Set To Reunite After Four Years For A Spy-thriller

Tovino Thomas, who was last seen in Swapnesh K. Nair's Edakkad Battalion 06, will be seen in a slew of movies in the year ahead. Reports have it that the actor is currently shooting for Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali. The movie that is touted to be Mollywood's first superhero movie will mark the reunion of Joseph and Tovino after 2017 hit movie Godha. Besides the upcomer, Tovino also has a few movies in his kitty.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas's Best Movies From Last Decade That Are A Must-watch

(Promo Image Courtesy: Tovino Thomas Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.