Tovino Thomas Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane As He Completes 8 Years In Mollywood

Actor Tovino Thomas has completed eight years in the film industry, and on this occasion, he decided to take a trip down memory lane. Taking to his official social media handle, the actor posted a photo reminiscing the first day he stood in front of a camera. Read on to know more about the whole story.

READ | Tom Hiddleston Shares BTS Prep Clip For 'Loki'; Fans React To The Video

Tovino Thomas trips down the memory lane after 8 years of acting

Tovino posted a photo of his first onscreen appearance after he completed eight years in Mollywood. In the post, fans can see the star walking in a crowd. The caption on the photo stated that it is from 8 years back, and it was the first day he stood in front of the camera. The caption also read, " സൈഡിലും പുറകിലുമൊക്കെ നിന്ന് മുഖം ക്യാമറയിൽ പതിപ്പിക്കാനുള്ള തത്രപ്പാട് ഈ പാട്ട് സീനിൽ നന്നായി കാണാം😬!" Here is the official Instagram post by Tovino Thomas, which has garnered over 4 lakh likes by the fans, within a day.

READ | Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Latest 'Love Aaj Kal' Song, 'Haan Main Galat' Is Out



READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi Starts An ‘insta-antakshari’ Sitting In A Bath Tub, Fans Jump Aboard

Thomas has been a part of various films and has been seen playing small roles in multiple movies. He was also a part of Salman Dulquer's ABCD. He received fame and managed to grab the attention of the audience with his performance in Ennu Ninte Moideen. Fans of the actor are very happy to see him reach this far, and are flooding his Instagram comment section with their praises and wishes.



On the work front, the actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, which is titled Kurup. The film will also feature Salmaan Dulquer, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Manoj Bajpayee. The film will bring on screen the life of one of the most notorious criminals of Kerala, named Sukumara Kurup.

READ | 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' January 28 Written Update: The Baby Goes Missing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.