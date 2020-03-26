Tovino Thomas Sheds Sweat In Gym Session With Daughter Amid Quarantine | Watch Video

Coronavirus pandemic has caused the Government of India to temporarily close movie theatres, bars, and dine-in restaurants, announcing a lockdown for 21 days and Indians are in quarantine to avoid the spread of the highly contagious virus. Film celebrities, too, have been practicing self-quarantine to avoid the local transmission of the deadly disease and are treating fans with their quarantine activities. Recently, Tovino Thomas shared an ‘aw-dorable’ video with his daughter, shelling out major father-daughter goals.

Recently, Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram handle to share video with his daughter, in which the actor is seen performing push-ups with his daughter, resting on his back. While Tovino Thomas can be seen exercising to a South chartbuster song in a sleeveless tee, which is accessorised with a pair of white sneaker shoes, his daughter, Izza Tovino, can be seen hugging her father from behind. Take a look at the video shared by the actor:

Tovino Thomas's last film

Considered as the first Malayalam film to deal extensively with forensic science, Forensic follows the story of Samuel, who uses his forensic skills and discovers breakthroughs in a serial killing case as further victims are added to the list. The film gets interesting as Samuel teams up with Shikha and uncovers a piece of evidence that might lead to the killer's identity. Starring Mamta Mohandas, Tovino and Reba Monica John, the much-loved film also got a wide release and hit theatres outside Kerala on the same day

What's next for Tovino?

Tovino is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a lot of interesting releases lined-up in the coming year. After Forensic, the actor will be next seen in Thallumaala with Soubin Shahir. Helmed by Muhsin Parari, Thallumaala is expected to release later in 2020. The actor also has Tick Tock in his pocket.

