Trisha Krishnan celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday (May 4). To commemorate the occasion, makers of her upcoming film, Leo, released an unseen picture from the movie's set on their official Twitter handle. Aside from the actress, the photo also featured her co-star Thalapathy Vijay.

In it, Trisha can be seen dressed in black patterned pajama set with a shawl. Vijay, on the other hand, wore a black shirt and matching pants. Seven Screen Studio, the production house of Leo, wrote in caption, It’s an absolute delight to work with you. Cheers to another year of radiating joy & kindness! Happy Birthday @trishtrashers mam!. Alexa play this portion from ‘Arjunaru Villu’ ‘Azhagiya thaai mozhi ival.. Ival sirikkayil iravugal pagal..’ We @7screenstudio are very happy & surprised to know that #LEO is your 67th film. See the tweet here.

More about Leo

Leo, formerly known as Thalapathy 67, is a highly anticipated gangster movie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film marks Vijay's fifth collaboration with Trisha The stars previously worked together in blockbusters like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

In addition to Vijay and Trisha, the film also marks the Tamil debut of veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Gautham Menon have also been announced to be a part of the movie. Backed by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, Leo is currently in the works and will release on October 19. Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj previously teamed up for Master, which turned out to be a blockbuster.