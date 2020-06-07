From Anushka Shetty To Trisha Krishnan; Check Out Prabhas' Best On-screen Pairs

Prabhas is one of the most popular actors in Telugu and Hindi film industry. He has gained immense popularity with his super hit movie Baahubali in the year 2015. Along with his strong on-screen performances, it is also evident that audiences also enjoy his romantic on-screen pairing with popular actresses. So let's have a look below at some of the best on-screen pairing of Prabas hailed by the audiences-

Prabhas' best on-screen pairs

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are unarguably the most famous pair in the South film industry. They first worked together in the movie Billa, which turned out to be a super-hit film. The attractive Anushka Shetty paired with the personality of Prabhas, both on and off the screen in such a way that they have a huge fan base and often hail the famous pair as "Pranushka". The second outing of this hit pair was Mirchi, which was again an action drama. However, the magnum opus, Baahubali, cemented the place of "Pranushka" in the hearts of the audiences firmly.

Prabhas and Trisha

Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan have worked together in three movies so far. They also share an amazing bond on-screen which is evident in their movies and acting. Even this pair enjoys a huge fan base. Their first movie together was Varsham, which went on to become a classic-hit. They had been shot in some of the best romantic locations for this film. The other two movies in which Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan were paired opposite each other are Bujjigadu and Pournami.

Prabhas and Kajal Aggrawal

Prabhas has acted with Kajal Aggarwal in two films till date. Their first film Darling was much-appreciated by the audieances. The duo played childhood lovers in the film. Their second film together was Mr Perfect, in which they played two individuals with opposite ideologies, who eventually fall in love.

Apart from these, Prabhas has also worked withTamannaah Bhatia before the film Baahubali. The actor, Tamannaah Bhatia appeared in the film, Rebel alongside the Prabhas, which was a decent affair at the box office. In the film Baahubali, which starred Anushka Shetty and Prabhas in lead, Tamannaah and Prabhas were starred as the younger Baahubali looked striking as a pair and was a good success. Prabhas has also worked with the actor Asin in the film Chakram which also starred Charmy Kaur in the lead roles. Apart from that, Prabhas made his grand entry in Bollywood with Sujeeth's Saaho. The actor's chemistry with Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor was the talk of the town.

