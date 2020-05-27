Is Trisha's 'narcissistic Psychopaths' Post A Dig At Newly-engaged Ex-BF Rana Daggubati?

According to reports, South Indian actors, Rana Daggubati and Trisha were in an open relationship until things ended between them. However, both the actors continued to remain close friends. The duo even made a video together during the lockdown and shared it on their social media. But things might have changed now as Trisha recently shared a post on Instagram about exes just after Rana Daggubati got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj.

Did Trisha call Rana Daggubati a psychopath?

Taking to her Instagram account earlier today, Trisha shared a post that said, "People who keep the exes as close friends are more likely to be Narcissistic Psychopaths". Adding a caption to the post, Trisha wrote, "I knew it". Take a look:

Many think the post was in reference to Rana Daggubati with whom she was reportedly in an on and off relationship for a long time. However, Trisha had removed the post later. Still, the post managed to go viral in a short time.

For many years, Rana Daggubati kept denying his relationship with Trisha and maintained that they are friends. However, recently on a chat show, he opened up about the matter saying he and Trisha had dated for a while but it did not work out between them. He also added that they have been close friends for a decade now.

In the same show, SS Rajamouli had said that according to him Rana Daggubati would get hitched before Prabhas. The reason he gave was that Rana has his life structured and planned to get married after a certain point in time. Prabhas, on the other hand, was lazy added Rajamouli. To this Rana also said that at one point in time he simply wanted to get married because his friends were getting married.

In other news, Rana Daggubati recently announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj. He also shared pictures from their Roka where Rana was dressed in a white kurta while Miheeka donned a gorgeous saree. Rana's father had earlier stated that the preparations for the wedding have started. Rana and Miheeka are supposed to get married by the end of this year.

