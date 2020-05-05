Trisha Krishnan Shares Pictures From Home. Calls It The "best Birthday Ever"

South actor Trisha Krishnan celebrated her birthday yesterday with her family. Many celebrities also wished the actor on her 37th birthday. She shared many photos yesterday on her Instagram story. She celebrated her birthday with her mother and grandmother. She also posted photos of desserts that her family made for her. Take a look at some photos from her 37th birthday.

ALSO READ | '#HBDSouthQueenTrisha' Trends On Twitter As Tollywood Superstar Trisha Krishnan Turns 37

Trisha Krishnan's 37th birthday

The actor shared some photos with her grandmother. Trisha Krishnan mentioned in the story that her grandmother is her favourite person. While she also thanked her fans and other celebrities for the sweet birthday wishes. Trisha Krishnan also mentioned in her story that this was her best birthday ever. The actor is seen spending some quality time with her family during the Coronavirus lockdown.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar's Funny Scenes From 'Khatta Meetha' Where His Comic Timing Was Top Notch

ALSO READ | Trisha Krishnan Opts Out Of Chiranjeevi's Telugu Film 'Acharya' Over Creative Differences

On the work front

Trisha Krishnan has a bunch of movies that include Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. In Ponniyin Selvan, she will be playing a lead role along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Ponniyin Selvan's star cast also includes Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and more actors. Trisha Krishnan will also be seen in other upcoming movies like Raangi and Paramapadham Vilayattu.

In Paramapadham Vilayattu, Trisha will be seen in a new avatar and will be seen playing the role of a doctor who gets kidnapped. The movie will also narrate how she overcomes her struggles while trying to escape from the kidnappers. She will also be seen in the upcoming film Ram that has Mohanlal as the lead actor. The upcoming action thriller film's cast includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan, Saikumar, Suman and Kalabhavan Shajon in important roles.

ALSO READ | Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph Joined By Trisha Krishnan On The Sets Of 'Ram'

இளம் புயல் ஜெயம் ரவி

Here is the official title look of Director Maniratnam's Magnum opus #PonniyinSelvan 🔥🔥🔥#KWThanioruvanJayamravi pic.twitter.com/zIo52Q7jMa — சக்ரா மதன் உசிலை JR fan (@mathan14140) May 3, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.