Trisha Krishnan's Sweet Words For Chiranjeevi After Walking Out Of His Film, 'Acharya'

South Indian actor Trisha Krishnan recently cleared the air about being on bad terms with actor Chiranjeevi, through a social media update. The speculations about their rough relations surfaced when actor Trisha decided to walk out of a project, Acharya, that stared Chiranjeevi in the lead role. She now referred to him as the “sweetest legend” through a tweet.

Trisha Krishnan’s respect for Chiranjeevi

Trishna Krishnan recently had the sweetest thing to say to south superstar Chiranjeevi when he wished her on the occasion of her birthday. On May 4, 2020, Chiranjeevi put up a tweet wishing Trisha Krishnan a happy birthday while he also wished her great happiness and success for the year that awaits her. As a reply to the tweet, Trisha Krishnan thanked him for the humble words and also referred to him as the “sweetest legend”. This left most of their fans relieved as there have been rumours about things not being right between the two ever since Trisha Krishnan walked out of the film Acharya. Have a look at the tweet wishing Trisha Krishnan here.

Happy Birthday Trisha @trishtrashers Wish you all the happiness and success all the way along. Have a wonderful year ahead! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 4, 2020

Earlier, Trisha Krishnan had unexpectedly walked out of the Chiranjeevi film, Acharya, saying things were not as expected. In a statement, she said that things turned out to be different from what was initially discussed. She said that she had chosen to not be a part of Chiranjeevi’s film due to creative differences. Trisha Krishnan wished the team well and told her Telugu fans that she will hopefully be back with an exciting project soon. Her sudden exit from the film triggered a lot of rumours which have partially been put to rest by now.

