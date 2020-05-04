'#HBDSouthQueenTrisha' Trends On Twitter As Tollywood Superstar Trisha Krishnan Turns 37

The Tollywood superstar Trisha Krishnan, most popularly known as Trisha, turns 37 today, i.e. May 4, 2020. Marking her debut in the film industry in 1999, Trisha has achieved several milestones over her two-decade-long career. She has undeniably carved a niche for herself in the film industry and has established a special place in the hearts of the audience like nobody else.

From the legendary actor Rajinikanth to the Baahubali actor Prabhas, Trisha has possibly shared the screen space with most of the megastars of the South-Indian film industry and also enjoys a massive fandom across the country. On her 37th Birthday, Trisha Krishnan's fans made sure that the actor woke up to hundreds and thousands of birthday wishes as social media was flooded with fans wishing their favourite actor with heartfelt notes.

Soon, the hashtag '#HBDSouthQueenTrisha' started trending on Twitter as fans couldn't hold back from expressing their love and admiration for the Kodi actor. Check out some birthday wishes below:

Fans go '#HBDSouthQueenTrisha' to wish Trisha Krishnan on her 37th birthday

She is such a sweet heart ❤️❤️



Happy happy birthday to you my queen @trishtrashers #HappyBirthdayTrisha #HBDSouthQueenTrisha #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/wS4BZ9Wi83 — Trish FC |STAY HOME STAY SAFE ❤️❗ (@trishafanspage) May 4, 2020

Happy birthday Gorgeous😻, Beauty Queen👸🏻 @trishtrashers ❣️... Love you to the core♥️... May this year keep you warmth with all the love and bliss! As like the past years, I wish you to rule the hearts of your fans forever!🤩🔥#HBDSouthQueenTrisha #HBDTrisha pic.twitter.com/wxGvGCK0zB — Jaanu Ragu (@JaanuRagu) May 4, 2020

Happy Birthday To Dearest And My One & only Fav @trishtrashers 🤩🤩 Stay Blessed & Keep inspiring us :) Best Wishes for upcoming films #HBDSouthQueenTRISHA pic.twitter.com/WGtE7U0s3e — Arun Kumar (@aruntrish) May 4, 2020

Happy birthday Darling my all tym favorite years may come and go but love towards you remain same #HBDSouthQueenTrisha pic.twitter.com/cxgOnocliQ — Abhi Ajith💘 (@Abhiajith03) May 4, 2020

Queen without crown

Angel without Wings

Hero without Cape

Perfect without Doubt#HbdsouthqueenTrisha@trishtrashers pic.twitter.com/BTggw5AUtI — One & Only TRISHA (@abi_trish) May 4, 2020

