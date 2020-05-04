'#HBDSouthQueenTrisha' Trends On Twitter As Tollywood Superstar Trisha Krishnan Turns 37

Trisha Krishnan turned 37 today, i.e. on May 4, 2020. The hashtag '#HBDSouthQueenTrisha' started trending as wishes from fans started flooding on Twitter.

The Tollywood superstar Trisha Krishnan, most popularly known as Trisha, turns 37 today, i.e. May 4, 2020. Marking her debut in the film industry in 1999, Trisha has achieved several milestones over her two-decade-long career. She has undeniably carved a niche for herself in the film industry and has established a special place in the hearts of the audience like nobody else.

From the legendary actor Rajinikanth to the Baahubali actor Prabhas, Trisha has possibly shared the screen space with most of the megastars of the South-Indian film industry and also enjoys a massive fandom across the country. On her 37th Birthday, Trisha Krishnan's fans made sure that the actor woke up to hundreds and thousands of birthday wishes as social media was flooded with fans wishing their favourite actor with heartfelt notes.

Soon, the hashtag '#HBDSouthQueenTrisha' started trending on Twitter as fans couldn't hold back from expressing their love and admiration for the Kodi actor. Check out some birthday wishes below:

Fans go '#HBDSouthQueenTrisha' to wish Trisha Krishnan on her 37th birthday

