Samantha Akkineni’s Way Of Educating People About Social Distancing Is Unique, Effective

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most loved actors from the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She recently took to her Instagram to teach her followers the importance of social distancing to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Samantha Akkineni in her Instagram story shared two pics for people to learn about coronavirus and how to prevent it. Here is what she had to share.

Samantha Akkineni’s way of educating people about social distancing

Samantha Akkineni in her Instagram story shared a picture of burning match sticks with one stick out of place keeping other sticks safe (unburned). She captioned the picture by sharing a picture by a Greek doctor. The picture was captioned by writing “the one who stayed away saved all the rest”. With this message and picture, Samantha Akkineni helped her fans learn the importance of social distancing amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

What is social distancing?

The concept of social distancing is explained by this picture easily as it shows how the chain of how the coronavirus infection can be broken if people refrain from meeting each other and practice social distancing. The burned sticks represent the people who have been infected and the one match that is away from the others. The other sticks that have not burned represent the people who are safe as one person practiced social distancing.

Other than this, she also shared a picture of the essentials she got for herself. In the second picture shared by Samantha Akkineni, we can see how she keeps herself in good health and maintains good immunity. She is seen using foods like turmeric powder, kale chips, and bananas. She also asked her fans to keep their immunity strong.

