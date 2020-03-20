Tiger Shroff Shares The Positive Aspect Of Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As of March 20, there is an addition of more than 2,45,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus globally. The government of every country is taking strict precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus. Social gatherings, public places like malls, theatres, gyms are shut down. People all around the world are practising social distancing and recently Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was seen sharing the positive side of quarantining.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger Shroff shared a picture on his IG story which states how social distancing is working positively for the environment. The story mentions how Venice’s canals have now become crystal clear. It also states that the world has seen a tremendous reduction in pollution from the absence of the human population on the streets.

Tiger Shroff has asked fans to use this opportunity to restart the society. The actor has urged fans to make our society greener than ever and have a fresh start. Have a look at the positive side of the global crisis shared by Tiger Shroff here:

Tiger Shroff had also earlier asked fans to wear masks and stay safe via Social media. Previously, Anushka Sharma was seen posting a quote that motivated people towards healing during this crisis situation. Movie releases and shootings have been kept on hold as a precautionary measure. India has reported four fatal cases due to the pandemic. Here are a few precautionary measures suggested by WHO (World Health Organisation) that one must follow to stay protected.

