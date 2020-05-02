Trisha Teams Up With Gautam Menon To Create A Lockdown Video; Watch The BTS Here

The lockdown is bringing out the artists, chefs and creators in many celebrities across the Indian film industry. One such incident is of Mohini fame actress Trisha Krishnan. The actress shared a behind the scenes video of her lockdown project with director Gautham Menon. She took to Twitter to share a snippet of what she is up to during the nationwide lockdown. From the looks of it, Trisha is turning into a director with little help from her mother.

Also Read | Dinga Tamilrockers Incident: Piracy Website Leaks The Kannada Film Online

Trisha’s self-shoot during the lockdown which should inspire many

In the video that Trisha shared on her Twitter account, she is seen talking to the Enai Noki Paayum Thota director, Gautham Menon over a video call. The director is giving Trisha instructions on how to pan the camera for a good shot. Furthermore, she is seen holding a phone mounted on a hand-held tripod. As per the conversation between Trisha and Gautham Menon, looks like Trisha’s mom is going to pitch in during the shoot. It will be interesting to see what the actress is up to during the lockdown. Fans will have to wait until she releases the final video, the date of which is unknown.

Check out the video that the actress shared on her Twitter

What a fun morning🌼Can’t wait to show you guys what we filmed📱😉

Thank you @menongautham pic.twitter.com/yt42CeI4nS — Trish (@trishtrashers) May 1, 2020

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Talks About Tamil Debut Film 'Friendship', Says He Can Pass Off As Student

Trisha shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “What a fun morning, Can’t wait to show you guys what we filmed Mobile phone, Thank you @menongautham.” The actress seems ecstatic over the project. Many fans were excited about what the actress will deliver. People poured in best wishes for the actress.

Also Read | ‘A And B Acted In A Tamil Movie’ Puzzle Question Is Engrossing | Answer Here

Also Read | TamilRockers Leaks 'The Call Of The Wild' Full Movie Online For Download

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.