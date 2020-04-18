‘A And B Acted In A Tamil Movie’ Puzzle Question Is Engrossing | Answer Here

Quick links:
The Tamil movie puzzle which is taking everyone by storm is tricky. It is especially liked by many because of lockdown boredom. So while you wonder what to do during the free hours of lockdown, try solving this Tamil movie puzzle. Only a few hints and clues are given and it is interesting to solve with friends and family.
You have to find the popular film name after reading the clues that are given. None of the actor’s names are mentioned. The answer to this quiz can only be given by a real movie buff of Tamil industry.
'A' stands for Ajith who acted alongside 'B' which stands for Vasundra Das. While 'C' is Nagma and 'D' is Rajinikanth alongside 'E' which stands for Jyothika and 'F' is Aandavar. So the popular Tamil film is Citizen which released back in 2001.
