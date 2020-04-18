‘A And B Acted In A Tamil Movie’ Puzzle Question Is Engrossing | Answer Here

The Tamil movie puzzle which is taking everyone by storm is tricky. It is especially liked by many because of lockdown boredom. So while you wonder what to do during the free hours of lockdown, try solving this Tamil movie puzzle. Only a few hints and clues are given and it is interesting to solve with friends and family.

‘A and B acted in a Tamil movie' puzzle, what is it about?

You have to find the popular film name after reading the clues that are given. None of the actor’s names are mentioned. The answer to this quiz can only be given by a real movie buff of Tamil industry.

Here is the question of ‘A and B acted in a Tamil movie'

A & B acted in a movie which is famous for A's different getups & makeup. C appeared in a guest key role in solving the mystery of the plot in the movie. C and D acted in a film which is famous for D's different getup and makeup in a song. D acted as a doctor in a psychological thriller where E acted as a patient. E also acted in a psychological comedy where F was the patient.

Here is a clue: Movies are from Late '90s and 2000s

Check out ‘A and B acted in a Tamil movie' answer here

'A' stands for Ajith who acted alongside 'B' which stands for Vasundra Das. While 'C' is Nagma and 'D' is Rajinikanth alongside 'E' which stands for Jyothika and 'F' is Aandavar. So the popular Tamil film is Citizen which released back in 2001.

‘A and B acted in a Tamil movie' answer is interesting right? Here is how to engage more people in ‘A and B acted in a Tamil movie' puzzle?

Copy or save the above ‘A and B acted in a Tamil movie' question.

Share it on various social media accounts, especially Instagram.

Tag people to answer the Tamil movie puzzle.

If they answer, then share the game with them as well, which, will create a chain.

Share puzzle but not the Tamil movie puzzle answer.

Only give them the Tamil movie puzzle answer when they have tried two or three times.

