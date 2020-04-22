Harbhajan Singh Talks About Tamil Debut Film 'Friendship', Says He Can Pass Off As Student

'Turbanator' Harbhajan Singh, in conversation with an entertainment daily, joked about his stint in Punjabi films and now, Tamil films and said that the Khans can take care of Hindi films. The cricketer-turned-actor will soon feature in his first south Indian film where he will be essaying the role of an engineering student who hails from Punjab. He is all set to star in the Tamil film Friendship helmed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya.

Read | Harbhajan Singh to play engineering student in his debut movie, reveals director

During the interaction, the ace cricketer also claimed that he is fit enough to pass off as a college student in the film. Harbhajan revealed that he felt immense love from the people of Chennai when he played the IPL matches as a part of Chennai Super Kings and that has influenced his decision to venture in Tamil films. He has previously acted in a couple of Punjabi films too and has claimed that even though he understands a few words of Tamil, he would need a translator on the set while filming for the Tamil film.

Read | Harbhajan Singh trolled for tweet over use of firecrackers on '9 PM, 9 minutes' occasion

The film Friendship will be Harbhajan’s full-fledged film as an actor in the south industry. He is also aware that many cricketers have tried their luck in acting but haven’t been successful. He revealed that his wife actor Geeta Basra had asked him not to get into the film business as it is very different than his actual profession as a cricketer. He added that it was his decision to join the films so that he can at least get some experience of the profession.

Read | Harbhajan Singh gives glimpse of Mumbai house designed by wife Geeta Basra; watch video

Harbhajan also spoke about wanting to try something new during the 10 months of his life when he's not playing in the IPL matches. Acting in films has been solely an experimental interest for him and he claimed that he has not thought of pursuing it as a career. The Tamil film Friendship has only been shot for two days until now and the rest will be completed after the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

Read | Harbhajan Singh feels 'Singh is King' with 24-ball 64 knock in IPL 2015 throwback post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.